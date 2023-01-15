MNGL pipeline catches fire again, this time in Kharadi

A GAS pipeline of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) caught fire in Kharadi on Saturday, a day after a similar incident took place on Sinhagad Road.

According to sources in Pune Fire Brigade, the MNGL gas pipeline at Vitthal Borate Nagar in Kharadi caught fire in the early hours of Saturday.

In this connection, the control room of fire brigade received a call around 4.15 am. An MNGL team also rushed to the spot.

The gas pipeline at the spot had got damaged due to some digging work and the gas leaking out had caught fire, causing panic for some time. A hand-cart parked nearby was also gutted.

Firemen extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control in a couple of hours. No casualties were reported.