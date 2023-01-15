scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

MNGL pipeline catches fire again, this time in Kharadi

According to sources in Pune Fire Brigade, the MNGL gas pipeline at Vitthal Borate Nagar in Kharadi caught fire in the early hours of Saturday.

The gas pipeline at the spot had got damaged due to some digging work and the gas leaking out had caught fire, causing panic for some time.
MNGL pipeline catches fire again, this time in Kharadi
A GAS pipeline of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) caught fire in Kharadi on Saturday, a day after a similar incident took place on Sinhagad Road.

According to sources in Pune Fire Brigade, the MNGL gas pipeline at Vitthal Borate Nagar in Kharadi caught fire in the early hours of Saturday.

In this connection, the control room of fire brigade received a call around 4.15 am. An MNGL team also rushed to the spot.

The gas pipeline at the spot had got damaged due to some digging work and the gas leaking out had caught fire, causing panic for some time. A hand-cart parked nearby was also gutted.

More from Pune

Firemen extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control in a couple of hours. No casualties were reported.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 00:46 IST
