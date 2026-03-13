After MNGL support, restaurant owners plan to meet dist collector, PMC chief

More than 150 people from the restaurant sector, including NRAI members, restaurant owners, and hotel operators, turned up to speak directly about their problems with the authority.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMar 13, 2026 09:51 PM IST
Restaurant owners meeting MNGL people (Express Photo)Restaurant owners meeting MNGL people (Express Photo)
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The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) and National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) appeared to have made a breakthrough in addressing the crisis in the restaurant industry due to a shortage of LPG cylinders.

In a meeting at Yashada on Friday, MNGL has said that more than 200 connections can be fast-tracked for restaurants, with long-lasting benefits for the industry. “Key MNGL offerings include quicker processing of applications and feasibility analysis, slashing traditional timelines, massive discounts for deposits and setup costs and handholding in permissions and other processes, ” said NRAI Pune Chapter head Saili Jahagirdar.

Many restaurants, reeling under a financial crisis, have lauded the waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh deposit for installing a new meter. Kishor Sarpotdar from Poona Guest House, who is also president of the Pune Restaurant and Catering Association, has said that MNGL was trying to get piped gas networks even in areas where they are not present. “On their part, MNGL is trying very hard,” said Sarpotdar.

At the meeting, Kumar Shankar, managing director of MNGL, gave details on how MNGL would intervene to mitigate the crisis, fast-tracking commercial piped gas connections for all restaurants to ensure seamless operations.

Maj Shankar Karajgai, director (commercial), spoke about the technical hurdles and promises that MNGL would extend a helping hand. He highlighted long-term PNG solutions designed for business resilience. Bageshree Manthalkar, independent director of MNGL, emphasised MNGL’s commitment to sustainable support during these turbulent times.

Jahagirdar added that the collaboration with MNGL comes against the backdrop of a severe crisis in the restaurant and catering industry. “There are no LPG supplies to restaurants, which has forced the industry to the brink. MNGL stepped forward as a beacon of hope, unveiling tailored commercial piped natural gas (PNG) solutions to keep Pune’s vibrant restaurant scene alive,” she said.

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More than 150 people from the restaurant sector, including NRAI members, restaurant owners, and hotel operators, turned up to speak directly about their problems with the authority. “Their presence reflected the desperate urgency for reliable energy alternatives, as businesses grappled with shutdown threats,” said Jahagirdar.

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Sarpotdar said the next step will be to approach the Collector and the Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation. “To get piped gas, we will need a formal permission from the corporation as it involves digging work and might cause slight disruptions. We will try our best to convince the Commissioner to give us immediate permission for MNGL connections. We will ask the Collector to issue us a No Objection Certificate for the work,” said Sarpotdar. The other request will be to consider commercial cylinders like an essential commodity and to allow restaurants to use domestic cylinders during emergencies. “A lot of hostel students and homes depend on our food, so we need LPG urgently,” said Sarpotdar.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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