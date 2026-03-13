After MNGL support, restaurant owners plan to meet dist collector, PMC chief

The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) and National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) appeared to have made a breakthrough in addressing the crisis in the restaurant industry due to a shortage of LPG cylinders.

In a meeting at Yashada on Friday, MNGL has said that more than 200 connections can be fast-tracked for restaurants, with long-lasting benefits for the industry. “Key MNGL offerings include quicker processing of applications and feasibility analysis, slashing traditional timelines, massive discounts for deposits and setup costs and handholding in permissions and other processes, ” said NRAI Pune Chapter head Saili Jahagirdar.

Many restaurants, reeling under a financial crisis, have lauded the waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh deposit for installing a new meter. Kishor Sarpotdar from Poona Guest House, who is also president of the Pune Restaurant and Catering Association, has said that MNGL was trying to get piped gas networks even in areas where they are not present. “On their part, MNGL is trying very hard,” said Sarpotdar.