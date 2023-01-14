scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

MNGL gas pipeline catches fire again in Pune, now in Kharadi

Fire brigade officials extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control in a couple of hours. No casualties were reported, officials said.

A Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) gas pipeline at Vitthal Borate Nagar in Pune’s Kharadi caught fire early on Saturday. (Representational image via Unsplash)
Listen to this article
MNGL gas pipeline catches fire again in Pune, now in Kharadi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In the second such incident in the last two days, a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) gas pipeline at Vitthal Borate Nagar in Pune’s Kharadi caught fire early on Saturday, the Pune Fire Brigade said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Around 4.15 am, the fire brigade control room received a call about the incident. An MNGL team also rushed to the spot. An MNGL gas pipeline had got damaged due to some digging work and gas leaking out of the pipeline had caught fire, causing panic in the area. A hand cart parked nearby was also gutted, officials said.

The firemen extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control in a couple of hours.

More from Pune

The MNGL gas pipeline at Rajaram bridge on Sinhagad Road had similarly caught fire in the early hours of Friday. The Pune Fire Brigade extinguished the fire with the help of an MNGL team after a fire-fighting operation that lasted for about four hours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 14:06 IST
Next Story

TIPRA Motha proposes to unite with BJP ally IPFT ‘for survival and existence’ of Tiprasa

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close