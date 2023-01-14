MNGL gas pipeline catches fire again in Pune, now in Kharadi

In the second such incident in the last two days, a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) gas pipeline at Vitthal Borate Nagar in Pune’s Kharadi caught fire early on Saturday, the Pune Fire Brigade said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Around 4.15 am, the fire brigade control room received a call about the incident. An MNGL team also rushed to the spot. An MNGL gas pipeline had got damaged due to some digging work and gas leaking out of the pipeline had caught fire, causing panic in the area. A hand cart parked nearby was also gutted, officials said.

The firemen extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control in a couple of hours.

The MNGL gas pipeline at Rajaram bridge on Sinhagad Road had similarly caught fire in the early hours of Friday. The Pune Fire Brigade extinguished the fire with the help of an MNGL team after a fire-fighting operation that lasted for about four hours.