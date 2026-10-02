MLC polls in graduates, teachers seats | Unusual discrepancy: Voter’s name recorded as ‘bombspot’ in Marathi

A voter’s name has been recorded as ‘Prashant Dadasahebanchi Bombspot’, in the Marathi version of the Satara district voter roll in the Pune Division Teachers’ constituency.

An unusual discrepancy has been noticed in the voter roll for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections set to take place on October 23. A voter’s name has been recorded as ‘Prashant Dadasahebanchi Bombspot’, in the Marathi version of the Satara district voter roll in the Pune Division Teachers’ constituency.

The voter name can be found at serial number 30 in part number 218 of Satara district teachers’ voter roll. The voter’s relative’s name has been recorded as ‘Dadasahebancha Bomb’.

However, the English version of the same voter roll, records the name as ‘Prashant Dadasaheb Bomble. Both the English and Marathi versions of the rolls were published on January 12, 2026.