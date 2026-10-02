MLC polls in graduates, teachers seats | Unusual discrepancy: Voter’s name recorded as ‘bombspot’ in Marathi

English version records it as ‘Bomble’; official blames error on automatic change into Marathi

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneOct 2, 2026 03:30 AM IST
Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, Maharashtra Legislative Council, MLC polls, MLC polls in graduates, Indian express news, current affairsA voter’s name has been recorded as ‘Prashant Dadasahebanchi Bombspot’, in the Marathi version of the Satara district voter roll in the Pune Division Teachers’ constituency.
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An unusual discrepancy has been noticed in the voter roll for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections set to take place on October 23. A voter’s name has been recorded as ‘Prashant Dadasahebanchi Bombspot’, in the Marathi version of the Satara district voter roll in the Pune Division Teachers’ constituency.

The voter name can be found at serial number 30 in part number 218 of Satara district teachers’ voter roll. The voter’s relative’s name has been recorded as ‘Dadasahebancha Bomb’.

However, the English version of the same voter roll, records the name as ‘Prashant Dadasaheb Bomble. Both the English and Marathi versions of the rolls were published on January 12, 2026.

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Three graduates’ constituencies of Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur divisions, and two Teachers’ constituencies of Amravati and Pune divisions are set to go on poll on October 23 for election of Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs).

Raising the issue on X, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar said, “What should we say now? How much more will we mock democracy? So far, there were bogus voters in all general election lists, and now, on the occasion of this election, even in limited voting like for teacher graduates, there are bogus voters too! Until the voter lists are purified, the Election Commission should halt this voting process!”

Wai tehsildar Sonali Metkari told The Indian Express, “The details are entered into the digital system in English unicode and are correct in the English version. But the automatic change into Marathi has an error, we don’t type the Marathi version. The English roll is sent to the Election Commission and not the Marathi version. We have made the correction in the roll which will be published soon.”

Graduates’ & Teachers’ elections

Graduates’ and Teachers’ elections are special elections held in states like Maharashtra having bicameral legislatures. One-twelfth of the total members of the Legislative Council in these states are supposed to be elected by graduates and another one-twelfth are supposed to be elected by teachers.

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For the Graduates’ elections, any citizen who has held a graduate degree from any university or an equivalent qualification for the past three years and is an ordinary resident in the constituency is an eligible voter.

For Teachers’ elections, any citizen who is an ordinarily resident in the constituency and has been engaged in teaching in any of the educational institutions specified by the state government for three years in the past six years is an eligible voter.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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