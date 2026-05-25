MLC polls: As BJP stakes claim on Pune, NCP fights to retain hold after Ajit Pawar’s demise

While Pune has been a stronghold of the NCP, the BJP trying to establish its hold in the district after the demise of former NCP chief Ajit Pawar(Pictured). (File Photo)

With the BJP staking claim on the Legislative Council seat from Pune, the NCP has not relented to its alliance partner’s demand saying the party still holds control over the district and it has the maximum number of representatives elected in the local bodies.

While Pune has been a stronghold of the NCP, the BJP trying to establish its hold in the district after the demise of former NCP chief Ajit Pawar.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared elections for 16 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council to be elected by the councilors of local body authority. The polling is scheduled on June 18 and results will be declared by June 25.