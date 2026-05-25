MLC polls: As BJP stakes claim on Pune, NCP fights to retain hold after Ajit Pawar’s demise

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared elections for 16 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council to be elected by the councilors of local body authority. The polling is scheduled on June 18 and results will be declared by June 25.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMay 25, 2026 07:06 PM IST
Controversy erupted after 73 educational institutions in Maharashtra were granted minority status within three days of the death of former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who was handling the portfolio of the minority affairs department. (File Photo)While Pune has been a stronghold of the NCP, the BJP trying to establish its hold in the district after the demise of former NCP chief Ajit Pawar(Pictured). (File Photo)
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With the BJP staking claim on the Legislative Council seat from Pune, the NCP has not relented to its alliance partner’s demand saying the party still holds control over the district and it has the maximum number of representatives elected in the local bodies.

While Pune has been a stronghold of the NCP, the BJP trying to establish its hold in the district after the demise of former NCP chief Ajit Pawar.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared elections for 16 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council to be elected by the councilors of local body authority. The polling is scheduled on June 18 and results will be declared by June 25.

BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar said that the BJP has the maximum number of elected representatives in the various Pune local authorities so it was natural that the party will contest the elections of state legislative council seat from Pune.
“The local unit of BJP is insisting the senior party leaders to contest the seat and the party has many contenders,” said Bidkar adding he too was keen to contest the election and make it to the state legislative body.

In response, city NCP chief Sunil Tingre said, “We are going to contest the election of state legislative council in a pre-poll alliance of Mahayuti. Our claim on the seat is strong.”

He said the BJP leaders have been presenting incorrect details on electoral rolls for the legislative council elections just to stake their claim on the seat.

“The BJP leaders say that there are 798 voters for the legislative council election from Pune local authority. However, the total voter strength is 867 as per the electoral roll published by the election office. The NCP is heading 10 of the 13 Panchayat Samiti, 11 of the 18 Nagar Parishad. Of the total 867 voters, the NCP has 371 elected representatives in the local body authorities,” said Tingre adding the BJP strength is less than that of NCP.

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“The claim on the seat is of NCP and it is our party which will lead the Pune district,” he said, adding that he himself along with Deepak Mankar, VIlas Lande, Yogesh Behl, Nana Kate, Bhausaheb Bhoir, Sandeep Waghere, Suresh Ghule, Dilip Mohite Patil and Ramesh Thorat are among the aspirants for the party ticket to contest the election.

The city NCP chief said it was wrong for the BJP leaders to create unnecessary issues for contesting election for the Pune seat. “The NCP has always cooperated with other parties in the alliance. We expect the alliance partner BJP should also cooperate with us over the seat to contest the election of state legislative council,” he said.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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