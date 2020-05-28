MLA urges proper planning before demolition of flyovers

Though the bridge will be built by the PMRDA, the expenditure will be incurred by the PMC. (Representational Photo) Though the bridge will be built by the PMRDA, the expenditure will be incurred by the PMC. (Representational Photo)

BJP MLA from Shivajinagar Siddharth Shirole said Wednesday that local residents and legislators are concerned about the planned demolition of two flyovers on Ganeshkhind Road near Savitribai Phule Pune University as it will likely cause traffic snarls.

The state government on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for the demolition of the two flyovers to make way for a double decker bridge by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

“…the state government has approved the demolition of the two flyovers…the quality of the city’s infrastructure should be enhanced and for that, both flyovers need to be demolished. But my request to the state government and the PMRDA administration is that before demolishing these two flyovers, the construction and planning of the new bridge should be presented to NGOs and experts. If the design is evaluated, it will increase its usefulness and bring perfection in the work,” Shirole said in a letter sent to the state’s Urban Development Department and mediapersons.

Vivek Velankar of the Sajag Nagrik Manch, an NGO working to spread awareness about RTI, said the state government should consider various alternatives to redevelop the flyover before demolishing it. “If there is a technical solution to redevelop the bridge without demolition, then it would save the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) a lot of money,” he said

