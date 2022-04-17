MLA Jagtap critical, Maharashtra Deputy CM Pawar cancels programmes

Laxman Jagtap, three-time MLA from the Chinchwad constituency in Pune, is in a “critical but stable condition” at a hospital in Baner where he was admitted five days ago. Rumours about his health have been making the rounds in Pimpri-Chinchwad for the past few days with little information coming forth from his family and the hospital.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit the hospital on Sunday afternoon to inquire about the 59-year-old MLA’s health, another party leader said.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“Laxman Jagtap is in the intensive care unit. He is on ventilator support. His condition is critical but stable,” said a doctor from Jupiter Hospital. “His condition today is much better…he has regained consciousness, he is opening his eyes and is responding to the treatment,” the doctor added.

Jagtap had gone to the US for treatment for his ailment that he has been suffering for the past couple of years. He returned last month. A few days later, his condition deteriorated and was admitted to the hospital, said a close aide.

Mahesh Landge, the BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president, said, “False rumours about Laxmanbhau’s health are circulating in Pimpri-Chinchwad. People should not believe them… I would like to clarify that Jagtap’s condition has improved drastically and we are all hopeful that he will soon be back to his usual self.” Several citizens, corporators, supporters, followers and even his opponents have put up social media posts praying for his quick recovery.

Namdeo Dhake, former BJP House leader in the municipal corporation, said, “I have been regularly visiting the hospital. Since yesterday Jagtap’s condition has shown a lot of improvement. Doctors are also hopeful that he will soon be discharged. We are looking forward to his guidance and support…”

Dhake said Fadnavis, the leader of the Opposition, would visit the hospital. “Fadnavis will also meet the family members of the MLA,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar cancelled all his scheduled programmes in Pimpri-Chinchwad and visited the ailing MLA on Sunday. He assured all support to his family. Jagtap was considered a protégé of the NCP leader till he defected to the BJP in 2014.

Except in 2014, when he contested the Lok Sabha election as an independent, Jagtap never lost an election in his over-35-year political career. He was elected as a corporator first in 1986 and then won repeatedly till 2006.