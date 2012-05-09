MKCL website to make college admission procedure easier

While the results for Class X and XII are awaited,city-based Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL) on Tuesday declared that they will launch a portal for online admissions on May 21. MKCL has roped in nine universities from across the state and students aspiring to get admission in any of the colleges under these varsities will be able to apply online with the help of the portal http://www.ugpgadmission.com.

The results for Class XII are likely to be declared on May 23 and that of Class X around June 15. However,no official confirmation has yet been given by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Vivek Sawant,managing director,MKCL said,Since the results are expected around May 23,we have decided to launch the portal two days earlier to familiarise students with the portal. This facility will be free. The portal will be a one-stop destination for students seeking information about the colleges they want to apply for.

The nine universities that are part of this online procedure are Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University,Aurangabad,Mumbai University,Uttar Maharashtra University,Jalgaon,Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University,Sant Gadgebaba Amravati University,Solapur University,SNDP Womens University,Mumbai,Shivaji University,Kolhapur and Gondwana University,Gadchiroli.

Students will get an access to as many as 3,500 colleges under these universities once they log on to the portal. Students will be given identification numbers to log in following which they can search for the colleges as per their preferences. The aim is to make the admission procedure easy for every student. The portal will help rural students to apply easily, added Sawant.

