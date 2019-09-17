MJAFI gallery inaugurated at Armed Forces Medical College

A gallery showcasing the history of the Medical Journal Armed Forces India (MJAFI) was unveiled by Lt Gen Bipin Puri PVSM, VSM, PHS, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps on Monday.

Advertising

The MJAFI is celebrating its 75th year of publication. To commemorate the anniversary, various events are being organised by the Armed Forces Medical Services this year, including the institution of MJAFI Platinum Jubilee oration, which was conducted earlier this year, and a just concluded National Conference of Medical Editors.

The MJAFI Gallery is part of the Ashoka Chakra Library of the college and exhibits the journey of the journal since its inception in pre-Independence India. The archives of all the issues of this publication from 1945 till today have been digitised.

A timeline recollecting the growth and change of the journal over the years and interesting snippets which formed part of the scientific advancements find a place in the gallery.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Bipin Puri said the journal has continued to publish high quality scientific content which was being cited worldwide. The gallery will inspire young budding doctors to publish their work in high impact journals, officials said.