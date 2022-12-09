scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Mixed response to bandh call in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Opposition political parties including NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM, VBA and others participated in the bandh.

During the bandh in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephan)

THE bandh call in Pimpri-Chinchwad, given by Bahujan Mahapurush Sanman Samiti to protest against the controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP spokesperson Sudanshu Trivedi, drew mixed response on Thursday.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also participated in the bandh. Addressing a gathering at Pimpri Chowk, Sambhajiraje said they are seeking ouster of the Governor from Maharashtra and his apology would not be accepted any more.

“The Governor has made defamatory remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj twice. And both times, he has refused to apologise. It reflects his arrogance. Despite protests all over the state, the Governor has so far refused to apologise. Now even if he apologises, we will not accept his apology,” said Sambhajiraje.

Targeting the BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Sambhajiraje said,”Only two parties did not participate in the Pimpri-Chinchwad bandh. Shivaji Maharaj is beyond any party and politics. If I was a member of these parties, I would have still participated in the bandh to register protest.”

Sambhajiraje said in the past, when Governors made controversial remarks, they had been removed. “This Governor was appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Centre. Why is the Centre not recommending his removal,” he asked.

Sambhajiraje said a bandh was observed in Jalna on Wednesday.

“And today, Pimpri-Chinchwad bandh is being observed. Tomorrow, there will be a Maharashtra bandh if no action is taken against those who made insulting remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji

Maharaj,” he said. “Besides making insulting remarks against Shivaji Maharaj, the Governor had also made defamatory remarks against Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule but he has refused to apologise despite protests,” he said.

Meanwhile, organisers of the bandh claimed that in some parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the bandh evoked overwhelming response while in other parts, it got a tepid response. “The bandh evoked good response in Wakad, Thergaon, Chinchwad, Pradhikaran, Bhosari, Chikhli, Nigdi and Pimple Saudagar.

But there was lukewarm response in Kasarwadi and Phugewadi,” he said.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 01:25:14 am
