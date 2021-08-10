Mixed reactions from parents, students as Bombay HC quashes FYJC CET

Many students, though, expressed their disappointment on social media stating that they have been preparing sincerely for the CET. (Representational Image/File)

Even as the Bombay High Court on Tuesday cancelled the Maharashtra government’s Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions while noting it was a case of “gross injustice” and would be a “threat to the lives of students” in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, parents and students received the decision with mixed reactions and questions about the admission process.

With Class 10 board exams being cancelled across academic boards, the state government had issued a government notification in May that an optional CET would be held on August 21 across the state for all Class 10 students aspiring for first year junior college (FYJC) admissions. However, several students and parents took objection to the CET, which was to be held in offline mode with candidates required to be physically present at centres for the exam based on SSC syllabus. While it was supposed to be optional, the state education department had specified that students who have appeared for the CET would get first preference in admissions, following which an ICSE student moved the HC pleading the CET was unfair to non-state board students.

“The state government does not have the power under law to issue such a notification and this court can intervene in an extreme case of gross injustice, such as this,” observed the division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and R I Chagla during the hearing.

Meanwhile, even as the HC directed the state government to start FYJC admission based on Class 10 marks and complete it within six weeks, parents and students gave mixed reactions to the decision.

“My daughter had enrolled for the CET but frankly, we found it very unfair since the syllabus is very different. We had just got her a private tutor for preparations but it isn’t an easy thing for them. We are thankful for this decision and now just want the education department to conduct admissions and allow the children to move on,” said Sumati Roy, a resident of NIBM Road.

Many students, though, expressed their disappointment on social media stating that they have been preparing sincerely for the CET. “We hope that the government had at least prepared for this as a possibility and prepared a Plan B in case the CET is cancelled,” said Snehal Kulkarni, a Class 10 CBSE student.