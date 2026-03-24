Amid global oil volatility: MIT-WPU develops AI models to boost recovery, forecast output

The model, trained using data from numerous oil-producing fields worldwide, achieved an accuracy of 91 per cent in predicting the most effective recovery methods.

Amid volatility in global energy markets driven by geopolitical tensions and disruptions in oil supply chains, researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, have developed advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to improve oil recovery from mature reservoirs and forecast production more accurately.

Researchers from the Department of Petroleum Engineering at MIT-WPU are applying AI to address complex challenges in petroleum reservoir management. A team led by Dr Rajib Kumar Sinharay, Professor in the department, along with his PhD student Dr Hrishikesh K Chavan, has developed a machine learning model capable of identifying the most suitable Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) techniques for complex reservoirs.