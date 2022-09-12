MIT-WPU signs MoU with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for knowledge exchange

MIT World Peace University’s School of Electrical Engineering signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on September 8.

The MoU is for a range of industry and academia-related activities of mutual interest, specifically pertaining to the domains of the power sector which includes electric vehicles, renewable energy, smart grids, electrical safety, SCADA, energy conservation, substation visits, automation and real time projects based on industry problems. The key objective of the MoU lies in benefiting students and faculty alike to gain knowledge and to understand the latest trends in the power sector.

The MoU was signed by Prasad Khandekar, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Bharat Chaudhari, head, School of Electrical Engineering and dean academics, MIT-WPU with Satish Rajdeep, Superintendent Engineer, MSEDCL, Ganeshkhind Urban Circle, Avinash Kaldhone, Executive Engineer, Kothrud division.

Khandekar said, “This mutually beneficial initiative will lead to a rich exchange of knowledge and will allow students and faculty to align with the latest industry practices and carry collaborative research. It will help us develop a talent pool that would have an edge, be equipped with advanced knowledge, and narrow the skills gap. There is focus on research, innovation and entrepreneurship and the robust tie-ups with the industry required for bridging industry institute gaps.”