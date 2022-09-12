scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

MIT-WPU signs MoU with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for knowledge exchange

The key objective of the MoU lies in benefiting students and faculty alike to gain knowledge and to understand the latest trends in the power sector.

The MoU is for a range of industry and academia-related activities of mutual interest, specifically pertaining to the domains of the power sector. (Representational)

MIT World Peace University’s School of Electrical Engineering signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on September 8.

The MoU is for a range of industry and academia-related activities of mutual interest, specifically pertaining to the domains of the power sector which includes electric vehicles, renewable energy, smart grids, electrical safety, SCADA, energy conservation, substation visits, automation and real time projects based on industry problems. The key objective of the MoU lies in benefiting students and faculty alike to gain knowledge and to understand the latest trends in the power sector.

The MoU was signed by Prasad Khandekar, dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Bharat Chaudhari, head, School of Electrical Engineering and dean academics, MIT-WPU with Satish Rajdeep, Superintendent Engineer, MSEDCL, Ganeshkhind Urban Circle, Avinash Kaldhone, Executive Engineer, Kothrud division.

