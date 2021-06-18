Pune: Missing man found dead days after murder of wife, son

According to investigations, Abid took his wife and son out for day long trips daily from June 11.

After conducting a search for the last few days, Pune police have found the dead body of a man whose wife and son were murdered and discovered at different locations on June 15. He was also a suspect in both the murders.

The deceased has been identified as Abid Shaikh and his body was found in a water body in Khanapur area. His wife Alia (35) was found dead in Saswad on Tuesday morning and their son Ayan’s dead boy was found near Katraj tunnel on the same day.

Postmortem of the dead bodies had confirmed that Alia and Ayan were murdered. Accordingly, two separate offences of murder were lodged at the Saswad and Bharati Vidyapeeth police stations as per sections 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the reports, police had then launched a search for Abid. Senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station confirmed that Abid’s dead body has been found in a water body in Khanapur area and that further investigation is on. Police said the dead body will be sent to a hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a probe had revealed that Abid is a native of Madhya Pradesh. They shifted to Pune in 2007 for work and were currently residing in Charholi area. Abid was working with a private company in Pune. A senior police officer said his son was suffering from “Global Developmental Delay (GDD)”, a cognitive disorder.

According to investigations, Abid took his wife and son out for day long trips daily from June 11. They used to go out in the morning in a car and return in the evening. On June 14 too they left home in the morning. But later Alia was murdered and her dead body was found in Saswad, and Ayan’s dead body was found near Katraj tunnel.

Police said Abid had left the car in the Market Yard area in the early hours of June 15 and was then seen walking towards Swargate area, as per the video captured by a CCTV camera.

