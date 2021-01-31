Missing since two days, 11-yr-old boy found dead with head injuries: Police

11-year-old boy, who had been missing for the past two days, was found dead on an open plot in Kothrud area of Pune. (Representational)

AN 11-year-old boy, who had been missing for the past two days, was found dead on an open plot in Kothrud area of Pune on Sunday, with severe injuries on his head, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwajeet Vinod Vanjari, a resident of Kelewadi locality in Kothrud. According to police, his parents are daily wage earners. Vishwajeet had gone missing from his home on January 29, following which a case of kidnapping was registered at Kothrud police station.

Inspector (Crime) Balasaheb Badhe of Kothrud police station said, “The boy had been untraceable from the last two days. After his parents approached us, we had filed a case of kidnapping and our teams started initiated a probe. On Sunday, his body was found on an open plot, at a secluded location, off Paud road — not far from the locality where he lived. There are marks of severe injuries on head.”

Police said that while detailed reports of the post-mortem examination are awaited, primary observations have suggested that the injuries on head may have proven fatal.

Inspector Badhe added, “We have registered a case of murder along with charges of destruction of evidence. A probe has been launched accordingly. We have some concrete clues in hand and our teams are working on the same.”