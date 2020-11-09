Missing since Oct 21: Pune Police trace locations Pashankar visited the week after he went missing

Police said he went to Loni Kalbhor on the afternoon of October 21.

Continuing the search for businessman Gautam Pashankar (65), who went missing on October 21, Pune City Police have traced some locations he visited during the week after he went missing. Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta told mediapersons on Monday that the search for the businessman is still on.

Pashankar, a resident of Modi Bag in Shivajinagar, is the chairman of Pashankar Auto Private Limited Company, and also runs a few other businesses.

Police said he went to Loni Kalbhor on the afternoon of October 21. Around 4.45 pm, he reached a spot near the LIC office on Ganeshkind Road and asked his driver, Dilip Ghalke, to go to Kamshet to collect a cheque. Pashankar asked Ghalke to give his bag, an envelope, and some other items to his mother, Nirmala Pashankar, and then left the car.

Later, Ghalke called Pashankar repeatedly on his phone, but the latter was not reachable. The driver informed Pashankar’s family, who tried to locate him and failed. Subsequently, his son, Kapil, lodged a missing persons report at the Shivajinagar police station.

As per the report, the envelope he had given to the driver had a note in which Pashankar stated he would be committing suicide due to his business failing. Three teams of Pune City Police were formed to look for him. Police also went to Kolhapur, where his location was traced, but were unable to find him.

