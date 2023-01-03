Missing lawyer’s partially-burnt body found, Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest prime suspect

The partially-burnt body of a lawyer from the Kalewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad was found in Telangana near the Maharashtra border Monday, two days after he was reported missing by his family, said the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, who have launched a murder probe and arrested the prime suspect.

According to the police, advocate Shivshankar Shinde was last seen at his office on Saturday afternoon. The family could not contact him even later at night and thought he may have gone to attend new year celebrations somewhere. However, after he remained untraceable, his family approached the police in the early hours of January 1 and filed a missing complaint.

Based on the initial investigation, the police registered a case of kidnapping at the Wakad police station. The body was found after a joint probe by officials from Wakad police station and Pimpri-Chinchwad police’s crime branch.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey said, “We have launched a murder investigation into the case after the body was found in Telangana near Degloor in Nanded district (Maharashtra). We have arrested the prime suspect in the case and further probe is on. We will soon share more details about the motive and sequence of events.”