Missing 65-yr-old businessman traced to hotel in Jaipur

65-year-old Pune businessman Gautam Pashankar, who had gone missing October 21, was traced by the Pune City police to a hotel in Jaipur on Tuesday. Police said he was being brought back to Pune, after which his statement regarding his disappearance will be recorded.

Pashankar, a resident of Modi Bag in Shivajinagar, is the chairman of Pashankar Auto Pvt Ltd, an automobile sales entity. He also runs a few other businesses. As per the missing report filed by a family member, Pashankar had given an envelope to his driver, which carried a note stating that some of his decisions related to his business had “caused trouble for his family members” and that “nobody should be held responsible for his actions”. After his disappearance, family members had denied having any financial troubles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh said, “A team from Unit 1 of Pune City Crime Branch…received input that Pashankar may have travelled out of state. Around 3 pm on Tuesday, a team traced Mr Pashankar to a hotel in Jaipur. The process of getting him back to Pune is on. We will be recorded his statement after he’s brought back.”

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “…Probe has revealed he travelled to Kolhapur, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Delhi and Jaipur. There will be more clarity once his statement is recorded.”

When contacted, Pashankar’s son Kapil told The Indian Express, “…We are happy and relieved to know he has been found safe. I have spoken to him on the phone. He still seems disturbed emotionally…Our priority is to get him home safe and make sure he settles back into routine.”

