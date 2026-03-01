‘Missiles light up sky’: Pune Residents in Gulf on life amid Iran-US conflict

When Iran launched a massive wave of retaliatory missile strikes against US and Israeli targets across the Middle East on Saturday morning, thousands of Pune residents living in the Gulf found themselves in the middle of an unfolding conflict- watching interceptions light up the sky, receiving government alerts on their phones, and stocking up groceries as a precaution.

The strikes came hours after the United States and Israel bombed sites in Tehran, Isfahan, and Tabriz early on Saturday. US President Donald Trump, announcing what he called ‘major combat operations,’ said the objective was to destroy Iran’s missile industry and naval capabilities. The attack comes after US-Iran negotiations, which had been ongoing for several weeks, failed.

Iran responded with an unprecedented wave of strikes targeting Israel and US military bases across the region, with explosions reported in Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Dubai. For Pune residents in these countries, Saturday became a day of anxious waiting.

Bahrain

Mahesh Ghorpade, a Pune-origin accounting professional who has lived in Bahrain for a decade, was among the first to witness the strikes. The attack targeted Juffair, home to a US Navy base, in approximately three rounds of six to seven missiles each.

“The situation is tense. The attack happened around 10:30 am near Bahrain’s Juffair, an American Navy base. There were around three rounds of six to seven missile attacks each. Though many missiles were intercepted by defence forces,” he told The Indian Express.

Ghorpade, who lives in Sitra, about 10 kilometres from the attack site, said public transport remains operational, but residents have been advised to stay home, avoid highways, and stock essentials for three days. Area-wise shelters have been announced in case the situation escalates.

“There is a kind of fear among citizens. The Indian community here numbers around 3.5 lakh. If things go out of control, evacuation will be a challenge- there is only one international airport in Bahrain, and it is a landlocked country,” he said. Schools and government offices have been shut following the attack.

Story continues below this ad

Dubai

Shehnaz Chawla, a marketing professional who has worked in Dubai for four years, had landed in the city just a day before the attacks, with no idea of what was to come.

“Nobody had a clue. The flight was full. And now since Saturday morning, we have been witnessing missiles getting intercepted in the sky,” she said.

The UAE government confirmed that its defence forces successfully intercepted several Iranian ballistic missiles. One casualty was reported from Abu Dhabi due to shrapnel. Chawla said the government has been issuing frequent updates, keeping panic away. “The UAE government is handling this extremely efficiently. Everything is functioning normally so far,” she added.

Netra Parikh, currently in Dubai for a short stint, said markets remained open, though with noticeably fewer people on roads, partly due to the ongoing Ramzan period. By evening, however, the situation appeared to intensify.

Story continues below this ad

“Complete airspace has been closed, and we can see missiles getting intercepted successfully. Particularly in the evening, the attacks increased. Things need to be assessed after midnight,” she said.

Qatar

A Pune resident working in Qatar’s oil and gas sector, who has lived in Doha for 12 years, spoke to the Indian Express on condition of anonymity. He said Iran has been carrying out targeted strikes on Al Udeid, the largest US air base in the Middle East, since Saturday morning.

“Barring very few, the majority of missiles have been intercepted by Qatari defence forces. No fatality has been reported so far, and damage on the ground is minimal. The attacks happened about 40 kilometres from where I live,” he said.

“Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has declared a national emergency and asked residents to remain indoors, avoid travel, and stock up on groceries. US citizens in the country have been directed to move to protective shelters. Public transport continues to operate, and schools have shifted to online mode. People are being kept well informed by the Qatari government from time to time,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Across all three countries, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, public transport remains operational and daily life has not come to a complete halt. However, residents are on high alert, watching for government updates and keeping emergency supplies at home.

The Indian embassies in each of these countries have issued toll-free helpline numbers for Indian nationals to reach out in case of an emergency.