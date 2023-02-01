Miscreants attack Pune student with machete

A 17-year-old Pune student was severely injured when a group of miscreants allegedly attacked him with a machete or ‘koyta’ on his head Tuesday.

Police have registered a case and detained suspects.

The incident occurred around 8:30 am near a prominent school in Pune when, according to police, around seven persons cornered the youth at the school bus stop and thrashed him with a wooden stick.

One among them, in between the melee, attacked the victim with a machete, inflicting grievous injury on his head and ear.

Multiple incidents have been reported in Pune recently where miscreants attack people with machetes.

They are locally called “koyta gangs”. Police have cracked down on these gangs.