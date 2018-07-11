‘Misbehaving with MLA’s son’: Top cop says PSI Patil warned, won’t be punished

In October 2017, an MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad had filed a complaint against PSI Rupali Patil (above) from Bhosari police station, accusing her of “behaving rudely” with his son while he was celebrating his birthday on the Nashik Phata flyover with his friends. In October 2017, an MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad had filed a complaint against PSI Rupali Patil (above) from Bhosari police station, accusing her of “behaving rudely” with his son while he was celebrating his birthday on the Nashik Phata flyover with his friends.

Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla said Sub-Inspector Rupali Patil, who was accused of “misbehaving” with an MLA’s son, has been cautioned. The PSI has been merely cautioned and “there will be no punishment…,” she said. In October 2017, an MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad had filed a complaint against PSI Rupali Patil from Bhosari police station, accusing her of “behaving rudely” with his son while he was celebrating his birthday on the Nashik Phata flyover with his friends.

A police source said Patil claims to have told the youngsters that it was illegal to celebrate birthdays on the road. She had also asked the youths to report at the police station the next day, the source added. As per Patil’s account of the incident, the youths apparently feared that there would be a case lodged against them and that’s why probably they had complained, said the source.

The Police Commissionerate had initially served a notice to Patil, following which a departmental enquiry was launched. After the enquiry was completed, the PSI was given a “strict warning” that no such incident is repeated, said an official. Shukla added that one of the youngsters had accused Patil of slapping him during the argument. “And that is why a notice was served…,” she said. Patil has, however, denied slapping charges, said an official.

While Patil could not be reached for a comment, Bhosari Police Inspector Ajay Bhosale said the incident took place in October 2017 when four boys and three girls where cutting a cake and bursting crackers on the flyover past midnight. “When the PSI, who was on night patrol, told them to not carry out the activity on the road, a verbal duel apparently took place…,” said Bhosale.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App