Free hostel facilities for minority community students with annual income up to Rs 8 lakh

Currently, 23 hostels are placed under the scheme. (File)

Students from minority communities whose annual family income is up-to Rs 8 lakh will now be able to get admission into government hostels, where lodging would be free of cost. The Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Maharashtra government announced revising the income criterion to 8 lakh from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh per annum. This change will be applicable from the academic year 2022- 2023.

There are 23 hostels opened under this scheme by the Minority Affairs department and they were seeing inadequate occupancy. Currently, hostels are and hostel administrators are waiting for for re-opening in the new academic year.

Students from Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, Parsi, Sikh and Jewish backgrounds enrolled in higher and technical education courses will be applicable to apply for the scheme.

