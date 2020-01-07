Minorities need not worry about CAA: BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

“The opposition is trying to mislead people, it is spreading misinformation, which is causing unrest among some people. We are trying to clear doubts among the people and have received positive response so far,” Sahasrabuddhe said. “The opposition is trying to mislead people, it is spreading misinformation, which is causing unrest among some people. We are trying to clear doubts among the people and have received positive response so far,” Sahasrabuddhe said.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Sunday said the minority community should not worry as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims or any other community. Sahasrabuddhe was interacting with Muslim and Dalit intellectuals at an event in the city on Sunday.

“The government is working very sincerely for the upliftment of all minorities and the Muslim community in particular. I met several Muslim intellectuals and explained to them the background of CAA-NRC and the need for implementing CAA in the present times. We tried to clear their doubts…they appreciated the fact that the government was making efforts to bring in reforms for the benefit of the Muslim community,” said Sahasrabuddhe.

“The opposition is trying to mislead people, it is spreading misinformation, which is causing unrest among some people. We are trying to clear doubts among the people and have received positive response so far,” he added.

Ali Daruwala, convenor, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Maharashtra, said, “Vinaji and Rajeshji (Rajesh Pande, general secretary of BJP in Maharashtra) will travel across the country to address the Muslim community and assure them that CAA is not an anti-Muslim Act in any manner as has been portrayed by certain vested interest groups, who only used the Muslim population as votebank and have misguided them against the BJP government.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App