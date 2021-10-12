Pune: 14-year-old girl killed in brutal knife attack, 22-year-old accused on the run

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a brutal knife attack Tuesday evening in Bibwewadi. Police have launched a search for the 22-year-old accused, who is a relative of the girl, and his two accomplices. According to the police, the girl had spurned the advances of the accused.

According to the Pune City police, the incident took place in Bibwewadi, near a playground where the girl, a Std VIII student, had come for kabaddi practice with friends.

Officials from Bibwewadi police station said that around 5.45 pm, the accused and two other persons arrived at the playground. They called the girl and started talking to her. Following an argument, the accused took out a knife and assaulted the girl multiple times. The trio fled from the spot leaving the girl bleeding on the ground.

Senior inspector Sunil Zaware, in-charge of Bibwewadi police station, said, “The attack was brutal and the girl is believed to have breathed her last on the spot.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Namrata Patil said, “Preliminary probe suggests that the 22-year-old relative of the girl had been spurned by the girl. We have launched a search for him and the two persons who were accompanying him.”

