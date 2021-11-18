Need better research to understand role of clouds to improve weather modelling system: MoES Secy

M Ravichandran, secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), on Wednesday called for greater efforts from the scientific community in deepening their understanding about the role of cloud dynamics, thereby improving the present weather modelling systems and predictions in India.

He spoke during the inaugural address of an event to mark the 60th Foundation Day of city-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), operating under the aegis of MoES. The event was organised virtually.

“Though there are weather models, it is now time to understand more about cloud dynamics and cloud parameterization,” said Ravichandran, who recently assumed charge as MoES secretary. He further went on to suggest that scientists must go beyond studying just the physical aspects of cloud processes, which are presently one of the key components of the weather models used by the India Meteorological Department for making a range of predictions. “We also need to incorporate the chemistry and bio-geochemistry components while understanding cloud processes and parameterization,” he said.



Ravichnadran stressed on the need for a transformative change needed to further improve the accuracy of weather models. The India Meteorological Department, being an operational agency, heavily relies on IITM’s research, he reminded the scientists.

Suggesting four areas to improve research on, the newly-appointed MoES secretary said, “Much more work is needed in understanding the non-linear systems of monsoons, improving resolution and data assimilation, understanding the contributions of earth’s poles to weather in the tropics, and lastly, the internal dynamics of systems.”

On the occasion, Ravichandran said that scientists across MoES’s institutions should have constant interactions, include academia in their research and increase international collaborations.