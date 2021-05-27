Ministry of Culture honours BORI for contributions in Buddhist studies, preservation

Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) has been awarded the 2019 Vaishakh Samman Prashasti Patra. The award comes as a recognition for the institute’s contributions towards preserving rare books on Buddhism and Buddhist studies.

The award constituted and recognised by the Union Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Federation, is given away every year to researchers, scholars or institutions working in Buddhism and related research writings, dissemination of Buddha’s teachings and preservation of Buddhist culture and heritage.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

BORI is over a century-old centre of Indological research and studies specializing in Sanskrit, Prakrit, Indian regional languages, classical, Asean and European languages. The institute owns a collection of over 1.4 lakh books, of which over 8,600 are rare ones, along with 29,510 manuscripts.

There is a Manuscripts Resource and Conservation Centre operating under the National Manuscripts Mission of the ministry.

The 2020 and 2021 awardees include six scholars from India, Bhutan, Thailand, Vietnam and UK for their works varying from Dhamma writings to disseminate Buddhist philosophy, preservation of Buddhist art and culture and others.