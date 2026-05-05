Minister’s OSD booked for trying to kill wife asking about chats on his phone

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An offence has been registered against a government officer for allegedly attempting to murder his wife and assaulting his son, at their residence in Queens Garden in Pune city.
Police have identified the accused in this case as Vijay Dhulchand Karande. His wife, aged 30 years, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Koregaon Park police station on Sunday.
As per the FIR, accused Vijay Karande works with the Department of Social Justice in Nanded, but is currently on deputation at Mantralaya in Mumbai as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Atul Save, Minister of OBC Welfare, Dairy Development and Renewable Energy.
The FIR mentions that around 8.30 pm on April 30, Karande allegedly got angry when his wife asked him about some of his chats on his mobile phone at their residence in Queens Garden. She asked him to give his mobile phone password. Karande then allegedly beat her severely with a bat and allegedly tried to strangle her to death. When their son intervened, Karande allegedly attacked him too with the bat. His wife then pushed him away and fled from the house with their son, the FIR stated.
She later approached the police, and based on her complaint, the police have booked her husband Vijay Karande under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation).
When contacted, police sub inspector Narendra Shinde, the investigation officer of this case said no arrest has been made yet, but investigation is on.