Minister’s OSD booked for trying to kill wife asking about chats on his phone

When contacted, police sub inspector Narendra Shinde, the investigation officer of this case said no arrest has been made yet, but investigation is on.

An offence has been registered against a government officer for allegedly attempting to murder his wife and assaulting his son, at their residence in Queens Garden in Pune city.

Police have identified the accused in this case as Vijay Dhulchand Karande. His wife, aged 30 years, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Koregaon Park police station on Sunday.

As per the FIR, accused Vijay Karande works with the Department of Social Justice in Nanded, but is currently on deputation at Mantralaya in Mumbai as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Atul Save, Minister of OBC Welfare, Dairy Development and Renewable Energy.