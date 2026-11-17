Shambhuraj Desai, Maharashtra’s Minister for Tourism, Mining, and Ex-Servicemen Welfare, has directed the Satara District Collector to hold a review meeting on November 20 to address any complaints from villagers against Adani Green Energy Limited’s Tarali Pump Storage Project and water issues potentially associated with it.

Bharat Khedkar, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Desai, wrote a letter in this regard to the collector on November 16. Desai is also the guardian minister of Satara district.

As per the letter, the collector has been asked to conduct a “review meeting regarding complaints from villagers of Dafarwadi, Kenjalwadi, and Kalambe, in Satara’s Patan Taluka, in connection with the Adani Green Energy Project (regarding impact on drinking water/other water sources, water level, and lake construction).”

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When contacted, Khedkar confirmed that the meeting is scheduled for November 20 at the Loknete Balasaheb Desai Centenary Memorial in Patan. The Sub-Divisional Officer, Patan, has been asked to submit the minutes of the meeting to the office of the minister within three days.

Invitees include officers from departments such as the police, forest, public works, irrigation, soil and water conservation and rural water supply; Adani Green Energy Limited’s Chief Operating Officer Naresh Telugu; and senior office bearers of the company’s 1500 MW Tarali Pump Storage Project (PSP) in Patan.

Project cost slashed by 99%

On September 8, Telugu had submitted a notarised affidavit to Maharashtra’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), with a request to consider Rs 56.75 crores as the project cost of Tarali PSP, even though a letter by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) dated February 11, 2025, granting prior Environment Clearance to the project, mentioned its cost as Rs 5,675 crore.

PCCF M Srinivas Reddy initially wrote to the company in March 2026 asking it to deposit Rs 227 crore, which is 4% of the total project cost of Rs 5,675 crore, to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve as per the conditions laid down by the State Board for Wildlife. After this, the project proposal would be forwarded to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for consideration, he said.

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But, on October 12, Reddy informed the company that the revised project cost of Rs 56.75 crore, mentioned in its affidavit, has been accepted, and asked it to immediately deposit 1% (Rs 56.75 lakh) of the revised project cost (Rs 56.75 crore) and pay the remaining 3% (Rs 1.7075 crore) upon NBWL’s approval.

On October 30, Rohan Bhate, Honorary Wildlife Warden, Satara district, registered a complaint with the Prime Minister’s grievance redressal portal and the Maharashtra government’s Aaple Sarkar grievance redressal portal, alleging “incorrect cost of the project”. On November 6, the MoEF&CC directed the state forest department to investigate the matter on priority.

On November 13, hours after The Indian Express reported how the project cost revision proportionally reduced the money the company has to deposit towards wildlife sanctuary conservation and protection to just Rs 2.27 crore as against Rs 227 crore, the forest department issued orders to stop all work at the Tarali PSP site, saying the project started without prior permissions from the NBWL.

The forest department sought a written explanation from the company, asking it to clarify “under what authority and on what basis you commenced the project work without prior approval from NBWL”.

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Responding to questions from The Indian Express on the November 13 order, the company said in a statement, “No component of the Tarali Pumped Storage Project falls within any notified Protected Area and no forest land is involved in the project. Further, necessary permissions/NOCs relating to land use and statutory requirements have already been obtained from the competent authorities.”

Adani Green Energy also said it secured Environmental Clearance (February 11, 2025) and Consent to Establish (April 7, 2025), after which construction began. It said that wildlife clearance proceedings had been initiated, with the proposal now pending consideration before the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

“In parallel, the wildlife clearance process has also been duly initiated and pursued as part of EC compliance process. The proposal for Survey & Investigation activities was submitted in January 2025 and subsequently recommended by the State Board for Wildlife. Pursuant to which the company has also submitted the proposal for clearance to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for the total project cost, and it is under consideration by the wildlife authorities. The project is being developed in full compliance with applicable statutory requirements and the directions of the competent authorities,” it said.

The 1,500-megawatt Tarali PSP is proposed on the Tarali dam reservoir and spans 150.74 hectares of non-forest land in Nivade, Tondoshi, Kalambe and Jalu villages in Patan taluka of Satara district.