Minister Satej Patil assures no harassment by police over renewal of transport documents

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Transport and senior Congress leader Satej Patil Saturday said that the state government has already given an extension to domestic goods carriers and public transport buses till September 30, 2021 for the renewal of their documents. He assured the transporters that there would be no harassment by police for the non-renewal of the documents till the extended date.

In a tweet on Saturday, Patil said, “The goods carrier transporters and public transport buses have been given an extension till September 30th, 2021 for the renewal of their lapsed documents. Police personnel through their department heads have been directed to consider the extension given for the renewal while examining the documents.”

“The police department will ensure that the examination of the documents does not lead to the harassment of these transporters,” Patil added.

देशांतर्गत मालवाहतूक व प्रवासी वाहनांना फेब्रुवारी- 20 नंतर कालबाह्य कागदपत्रांसाठी ३० सप्टेंबरपर्यंत पूर्वीच मुदतवाढ दिली आहे. महाराष्ट्रात पोलिसांनी मुदतवाढ ग्राह्य धरूनच तपासणी करावी, अशा सूचना संबंधित खातेप्रमुखांना देण्यात आल्या आहेत. https://t.co/dXsRjgHDRV — Satej (Bunty) D. Patil (@satejp) July 2, 2021

The transporters had been demanding extension of the deadline as many could not get documents renewed due to the lockdown in various parts of the state. They had also alleged that traffic police were harassing them in case they did not possess the renewed documents.