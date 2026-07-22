‘A minister’s resignation won’t bring down the government’: Anna Hazare to PM Modi

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of satyagraha, non-violence and democratic values, anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the demands of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak through dialogue rather than suppressing their voices. He also said seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would not weaken the government but would reinforce accountability.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Hazare wrote, “The news of yesterday’s violence and police action against the ongoing agitation in New Delhi is extremely painful. Such incidents are in no one’s interest in a democratic system. It is my firm belief that, under any circumstance, violence, damage to public property and unnecessary use of force must be avoided.”

He said the growing anger among young people over examination paper leaks, delays in recruitment, unemployment and other issues should not be viewed merely as a law-and-order problem.

“Today, lakhs of youth across the country are experiencing deep concern and resentment due to question paper leaks, delays in recruitment processes, unemployment and several other issues. It is necessary to view this resentment not merely as a law-and-order problem, but as the agony and expectations of society,” he said.

Referring to the NEET examination, Hazare said allegations of paper leaks and irregularities had surfaced in both 2024 and this year.

“This year too, around 22 lakh students appeared for the examination, while incidents of question paper leaks surfaced. Reports of 22 students dying by suicide due to despair have also emerged. Reports of widespread irregularities have also been published regarding the results of the re-conducted examinations. Whenever any irregularity or scam is exposed in government functioning, the blame is shifted to lower-level officials, while the government takes credit for everything that goes well. This is not appropriate. Ultimate accountability lies with those in senior positions,” he wrote.

Hazare said students and parents had been peacefully protesting for the past 25 days, demanding the education minister’s resignation.

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“If a minister’s resignation is sought by fixing accountability, it will not cause the government to fall. Rather, it will send a clear message to other ministers that if they fail to perform their departmental duties properly, they will have to relinquish their posts. This will make the functioning of the government more accountable and effective,” he said.

Hazare also criticised the forceful hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with the protesting students.

“The manner in which Wangchukji was forcibly removed from his fasting site, without any meaningful dialogue initiated by the government beforehand, was unfortunate. His fast continued in Delhi for several days, yet no government representative or secretary-level official visited the protesters to engage in dialogue,” he wrote.

Concluding his letter, Hazare said differences of opinion were a natural part of democracy and should be resolved through dialogue rather than confrontation.

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“Our country is the inheritor of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of satyagraha and the democratic values established by the Constitution. Differences of opinion are natural, but their resolution must come through dialogue, sensitivity and mutual respect,” he said.