Minister Madhuri Misal accuses PMC of tarnishing her image by withdrawing proposal for Rs 32-crore works in Parvati

Pulling up the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for withdrawing her proposal to allocate funds for civic work in her Parvati Assembly constituency, Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Madhuri Misal on Tuesday sought a written clarification on the decision, which she said tarnished her image.

“After the recommendation of the standing committee, the general body of the municipal corporation had the full right to approve the proposal, and it was not appropriate for you to withdraw the proposal without discussing it with me when I am the MLA of the Parvati Assembly constituency and the minister of state for the Urban development department. It had led to my image being tarnished… without giving me any prior information about this,” Misal said in a letter to the municipal commissioner.