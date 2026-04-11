Minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s chopper makes wrong landing; CM Devendra Fadnavis says ‘will investigate’

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that a probe will be conducted into the incident where a helicopter carrying Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal missed its designated landing spot, and instead touched down in a parking area in Purandar taluka in Pune district.
“We will investigate the incident,” Fadnavis said in Pune.
The incident took place on Saturday when Bhujbal was on his way to attend an event on the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule in Khanwadi village in Purandar taluka. “My chopper landed in a parking lot…we are all safe,” Bhujbal told reporters.
The Pune rural police said they will report the matter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
The incident comes barely two months after a plane carrying Nationalist Congress Party leader and then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar crashed in Baramati. Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in the accident.
MLA Rohit Pawar, who had raised several doubts regarding the Baramati crash, said it was a “serious” matter. “I have been repeatedly saying that when prominent personalities are travelling by choppers, extra care should be taken. Several deficiencies have been detected in planes and choppers because of poor maintenance. Fortunately, nothing happened, but the government should avoid such negligence. I hope the government will take precautions in the future,” he added.