Minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s chopper makes wrong landing; CM Devendra Fadnavis says ‘will investigate’

Chhagan Bhujbal was on his way to attend an event on the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule in Khanwadi village in Purandar taluka. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that a probe will be conducted into the incident where a helicopter carrying Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal missed its designated landing spot, and instead touched down in a parking area in Purandar taluka in Pune district.

“We will investigate the incident,” Fadnavis said in Pune.

The incident took place on Saturday when Bhujbal was on his way to attend an event on the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule in Khanwadi village in Purandar taluka. “My chopper landed in a parking lot…we are all safe,” Bhujbal told reporters.