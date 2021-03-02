Minimum temperature in Pune six degrees above normal

Day time temperatures, too, are above normal for this time of the year. (Representational)

Warm nights continue to dominate the city’s weather, with the minimum temperature recorded remaining over 6 degrees above normal.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded over Shivajinagar was 16 degrees, at Pashan it was 17.2 degrees and at Lohegaon it remained 18.9 degree Celsius.

Day time temperatures, too, are above normal for this time of the year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast hotter days with mostly clear sky conditions ahead. The maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 36 degrees and the minimum to be around 17 degree Celsius.

For the past four days, the city air has remained fairly good. On Tuesday, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was ‘satisfactory’ at 84. The AQI for the city, according to the SAFAR forecast, will be 95 on Wednesday.