Minimum temperature in Pune steady at 14 degrees Celsius, clear sky ahead

The weather office has said that the sky will be clear for the next couple of days, before one starts seeing clouds towards the afternoon and evening from February 8. (Express Photo)

The minimum temperature in Pune and its surroundings appear to have stabilized in the range of 14°C, leading to relatively cooler mornings since the mercury touched 18.2°C at the end of January.

According to the Shivajinagar station on February 4, the minimum temperature was 14.9°C, which was 2.9°C above normal. The Pashan station recorded almost the same morning temperature. NDA experienced the coolest morning, registering 13.1°C. The minimum temperature, however, changed as one travelled across areas. Magarpatta and Chinchwad had the highest minimum temperature at almost 20°C, while Lavale was 16.2°C.

According to SD Sanap, Scientist at the India Meteorological Department, there might be a normal increase of 2-3°C in the morning temperature over the next few days. The forecast is for Shivajinagar to record 15 °C morning temperature on February 5, falling to 14°C from February 6-8 and, then, rising again to 15°C on February 9 and 10.