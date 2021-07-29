MIMH scraps interviews at the last minute, leaving candidates from distant districts in the lurch

Applicants were upset that the interviews were cancelled and several claimed that they had not received any notification to that effect. (Representational)

Several candidates, who had applied for 10 temporary posts at the Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health (MIMH) in Pune and then turned up for their scheduled interviews on Thursday morning, were in for a shock when they learnt that the interviews had been cancelled.

MIMH is a state-level apex government institute for training medical and non-medical professionals in preventive, diagnostic, curative and rehabilitative aspects of various fields of mental healthcare, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. An advertisement was issued on July 14 and July 16 regarding recruitment for 10 posts, including those of assistant librarian, social work counsellor and clerical staff, to be filled on a temporary basis.

According to MIMH authorities, there were administrative and technical issues related to the recruitment process and a notification about the interviews being cancelled was posted on the institute website on Wednesday.

Nearly 400 candidates had applied for the 10 jobs, with as many as 230 applications received for the post of a junior clerk . Of these, nearly 40-50 candidates who were unaware of the cancellation of the interviews reported at MIMH on Thursday morning.

Applicants were upset that the interviews were cancelled and several claimed that they had not received any notification to that effect. Several applications such as Kiran Kedar from Ahmednagar, Varsha Rane from Nagpur and others from far-flung districts like Gondia, who had come all the way to Pune for the interviews, said it was unfair to cancel them just one day in advance.

The applicants strongly protested and said that they had to undertake a long journey to reach Pune, and hence were not aware of the developments. “We did not receive any email,” said some of them.

“We had sent emails to candidates who had sent their addresses, notifying that the interviews were cancelled,” said Dr Niteen Abhivant, CEO of the MIMH.

He added that the interviews were cancelled due to some technical issues with the recruitment process. “The minute we got to know about the technical glitches in the process, a notification was immediately displayed on the website about the interviews being cancelled. A majority did not turn up for the interviews,” said Dr Abhivant.