Mills across state begin part payment of fair price to farmers

THREE DAYS after sword-wielding boys barged into a shop, attacked a worker and walked away with 14 pairs of new sports shoes, traders in Pimpri camp area continue to operate in fear. The shopkeepers and traders are demanding that Pimpri-Chinchwad police step up security in the area.

The attack took place at M B Shoes shop in Pimpri Camp. Police said initally, a minor came in, purportedly to buy a pair of shoes. “Then he asked for a few more…When it was the turn to pay the bill, he told the shopkeeper that his friends will arrive soon and do the needful,” said Police Inspector Shankar Awatade.

In no time, 9-10 teenagers, 8 of whom were under the age of 18, landed up at the shop. Some of them were wielding swords. CCTV footage shows a sword-wielding teenager attacking a shop worker. The worker was injured and had to be hospitalised. After creating ruckus, the boys grabbed pairs of shoes and walked away. CCTV footage shows the shopkeepers in the vicinity downing their shutters and a few people running to safety.

Police said Amit Jagwani, owner of M B Shoes, filed a complaint. Vishal Khare, who runs another shoe shop next to M B Shoes, said, “Though the youngsters had swords, they did not cause any serious injury to anyone. Only one person was injured. But the way they barged in and tried to create fear in us has left has shaken.”

In a neighbouring shop, the workers looked dazed. Though they wanted to speak against the attack, they refused to reveal their names. “Please don’t ask us our name, they will single us out. But please take our safety concerns to the police. The police should make hourly rounds of the area. This will help in keeping criminals away and help us do business peacefully,” one of them said.

Meanwhile, the police said they have detained 8 of the boys so far and arrested one and slapped them with dacoity charge. “Eight of them are juveniles in conflict with law. They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. One of them is an adult and hence he has been arrested,” said PI Awatade. They all are from nearby slums.