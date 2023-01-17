Millets, khadi products steal the show at G20 exhibition centre in Pune

The two-day G20 meet of the Infrastructure Working Group that began in the city Monday showcased the cultural richness of Maharashtra and infrastructure development in Pune.

At a time when the United Nations (UN) declared 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets (IYOM), the G20 delegates thronged the exhibition stalls of products of millets and their health benefits in large numbers. There are also stalls showcasing bamboo artifacts and products made by tribal people of the state.

A stall of Bhimthadi Foundation by women’s rights activist Sunanda Pawar features products of women’s self-help groups in the rural areas. Another counter showcases khadi clothes to promote the indigenous textile industry at the global level.

The meet held deliberations on the future cities that would be sustainable, resilient, and inclusive. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Civic body Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has highlighted information on the infrastructure work going on in the city. A virtual reality of the River Front Development (RFD) project and posters on Pune Metro rail and sewage treatment project to keep the rivers clean has been displayed.

The state government’s section by the Maharashtra Industries and Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra Tourism provides information on the industrial and tourism sectors in the state.

The metaverse version of the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum in Pune is also a highlight at the venue.

The meet held deliberations on the future cities that would be sustainable, resilient, and inclusive. In the afternoon, the delegates took part in a tree plantation programme by planting saplings on the Pune university campus. In the evening, they had a taste of the folk culture of the state at a cultural function organised at the university.

The delegates on Wednesday will be given a heritage tour of the city, and also taken on a trip to the hill station of Mahabaleshwar.