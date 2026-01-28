Military training in schools to begin from February 1: Bhuse

Maharashtra School Education and Sports Minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday said that basic military education and moral orientation lectures to be imparted in schools would begin from February 1. Bhuse made the announcement while speaking at the diamond jubilee celebration of Maharashtra’s textbook publishing house Balbharti in Pune.

In June last year, Bhuse had announced that the government plans to start this programme to instill patriotism and discipline among students from a young age. He had said that the government plans to rope in over 2.5 lakh ex-servicemen across Maharashtra in addition to NCC cadets and Scouts and Guides. The Department of School Education will be collaborating with the Ministry of Ex-servicemen Welfare for these trainings.

Referring to the recent incident in Badlapur where a 37 year old school van driver was arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a four year old girl, Bhuse said, “We all know that a similar incident had happened in 2024 in Badlapur and the accused was killed in an encounter. But even after that the incident happened again. This shows a perverse mindset present in the society. Therefore it is important to impart moral knowledge at the school level itself.”

Speaking about Balbharti, Bhuse said that people have an emotional connection with Balbharti, which introduced children from letter recognition to literature. “Even though generations and technology have changed, the poems and lessons in the textbooks are still remembered. Good quality and unique textbooks are being made available continuously at low prices. These textbooks are made available in 10 languages,” he remarked.

 

