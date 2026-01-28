Military training in schools to begin from February 1: Bhuse

“From February, girls will be taught self-defence in schools and all students will be imparted military training and moral orientation. Scout and Guides, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, and retired army personnel from nearby areas will be roped in for this.”

Maharashtra School Education and Sports Minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday said that basic military education and moral orientation lectures to be imparted in schools would begin from February 1. Bhuse made the announcement while speaking at the diamond jubilee celebration of Maharashtra’s textbook publishing house Balbharti in Pune.

Bhuse said, “From February, girls will be taught self-defence in schools and all students will be imparted military training and moral orientation. Scout and Guides, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, and retired army personnel from nearby areas will be roped in for this.”

In June last year, Bhuse had announced that the government plans to start this programme to instill patriotism and discipline among students from a young age. He had said that the government plans to rope in over 2.5 lakh ex-servicemen across Maharashtra in addition to NCC cadets and Scouts and Guides. The Department of School Education will be collaborating with the Ministry of Ex-servicemen Welfare for these trainings.