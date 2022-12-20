scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Military Intelligence, Nashik police bust racket cheating youth with Army job offers

The suspects were posing as serving soldiers and cheating the youth on the pretext of giving them Army jobs in return for Rs 5 lakh per person. The police have arrested one suspect and are looking for three others.

The Maharashtra Police in Nashik district have busted a racket which was cheating the youth by promising them Army jobs for large sums of money. (Twitter/@adgpi, photo for representation)
Following input from the Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Pune-headquartered Southern Command, the Maharashtra Police in Nashik district have busted a racket which was cheating the youth by promising them Army jobs for large sums of money and also giving them fake appointment letters.

The joint operation with the Nashik rural police was conducted after receiving credible intelligence input from the MI unit that a man posing as a serving soldier of the Indian Army was cheating the youth on the pretext of giving them Army jobs in return for Rs 5 lakh per person.

On Monday evening, a team from the Lasalgaon police station under Nashik Rural police raided the house of the suspect, identified as Bapu Chhabu Avhad, 27, and placed him under arrest. In the search of his house, the police recovered multiple Army uniforms, Army insignias, his photos in uniform, various fake documents and identity cards. They also recovered fake appointment letters and fake identity cards given to aspiring candidates.

An official from Lasalgaon police station said, “We have identified four suspects who were posing as serving Army personnel. They used to move around in Army uniforms and target the youth aspiring to get Army jobs. Till now, we have information about at least six candidates from whom these suspects had taken money to the tune of Rs 5 lakh each. The suspects had not just issued fake appointment letters and fake identity cards to the candidates but also took them to places like Dehradun under the pretext of visiting Army establishments.”

Officials said that the probe suggested that the suspects cheated these candidates from December 2021 until recently.

“We have arrested one suspect and have launched a search for three others,” said sub-inspector Ajinath Kothale from Lasalgaon police station.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 12:34:25 pm
