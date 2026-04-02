Southern Command military civil fusion: From Anti-terror drill to joint patrolling with Forest, Mining Depts in Babina

Activities in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer strengthened civil-military synergy, information sharing and collective readiness in strategically significant areas, the Southern Command said. (ANI photo)

Ranging from Anti-Terror drills in Pune to joint patrolling with the Forest and Mining departments at Babina in Uttar Pradesh, Southern Command conducted a wide-ranging series of military civil fusion activities as part of a Military Civil Fusion Abhiyan, across its area of responsibility over the months of March.

The campaign showcased a fusion of operational, technological, administrative and knowledge-based capacities through the participation of a wide range of stakeholders including Central Armed Police Forces, state law enforcement, civil administration, central and state level disaster response agencies, airports and civil aviation agencies, forest and mining authorities, National Cadet Corps (NCC), academic institutions and industry partners.