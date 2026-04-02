Southern Command military civil fusion: From Anti-terror drill to joint patrolling with Forest, Mining Depts in Babina

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Ranging from Anti-Terror drills in Pune to joint patrolling with the Forest and Mining departments at Babina in Uttar Pradesh, Southern Command conducted a wide-ranging series of military civil fusion activities as part of a Military Civil Fusion Abhiyan, across its area of responsibility over the months of March.
The campaign showcased a fusion of operational, technological, administrative and knowledge-based capacities through the participation of a wide range of stakeholders including Central Armed Police Forces, state law enforcement, civil administration, central and state level disaster response agencies, airports and civil aviation agencies, forest and mining authorities, National Cadet Corps (NCC), academic institutions and industry partners.
“The joint efforts promoted mutual understanding of emerging threats, adoption of common procedures and validated the value of integrated planning in areas such as internal security, airspace awareness, crisis response, disaster management, technology-enabled monitoring and protection of critical zones. The series of focused engagements tailored to emerging requirements were conducted as part of the campaign.” a press statement from the Southern Command read.
At Pune, a multi-agency exercise at Aundh Military Station brought together the Armed Forces, civil administration, disaster response agencies, police, and NCC to validate coordinated response mechanisms and common operating procedures. During the exercise at Pune, rapid tactical response to a terror scenario was rehearsed through a coordinated multi agency operation.
At Bhopal, a Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems seminar with participation of military professionals, civil aviation stakeholders and representatives of the Airports Authority of India was conducted with an aim to strengthen collaborative understanding of emerging aerial threats.
At Babina, integrated activities involving the Army, Police, Forest and Mining departments, supported by surveillance, joint patrolling and outreach in adjoining villages, enhanced ground-level coordination and area security. A coordinated joint patrolling initiative was held at Babina Field Firing Range. A 64-member team comprising troops of White Tiger Division, Uttar Pradesh Police and officials from Forest and Mining Departments conducted intensive patrolling across the range and 11 adjoining villages under jointly evolved Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). Day and night drone surveillance, strengthened range safety protocols and coordinated intelligence sharing enhanced inter-state synergy between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while focused village outreach reinforced awareness, trust and security cooperation.
At Chennai, a security conference at the Victory War Memorial brought together senior representatives of the Armed Forces, civil administration and state agencies to deliberate on internal security and crisis response. Engagements at Belagavi and Hyderabad further reinforced inter-agency cooperation in training, preparedness and institutional coordination, while activities in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer strengthened civil-military synergy, information sharing and collective readiness in strategically significant areas, the Southern Command said.