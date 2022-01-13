Milind Ekbote, three others get ad interim bail

A court in Pune on Wednesday granted ad interim bail to Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote and three others in a hate speech case.

Pune City Police had booked six persons, including controversial religious guru Kalicharan Maharaj alias Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag, Ekbote, his brother Nandakishor Ekbote, Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure and Captain Digendra Kumar for alleged hate speeches during a programme, Shivpratap Din, held in Pune on December 19.

According to the FIR, hate speeches were made against Muslims and Christians during the programme.

Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested earlier and granted bail by the court. Meanwhile, Milind and Nandakishor Ekbote, Shete and Nagpure filed anticipatory bail applications before the court. The court passed an order on Wednesday allowing their ad interim bail applications. The order also stated that in the event of the arrest of the accused, they shall be “released on a P R bond of Rs 25,000 each, along with one or two sureties of the like amount.”