Milestone for Pune as district crosses 90-lakh vaccinations mark

Pune crossed the 90-lakh mark in terms of Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday as 1.56 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered on the day, taking the total number of inoculations in the district to 90,80,970.

Of these, more than 65 lakh persons have received their first vaccine dose while over 25 lakh have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

State health authorities applauded the team effort behind the feat that was achieved under the guidance of Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh and Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad along with others.