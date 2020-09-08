Midnight raid at ‘gambling pit’ in Lonavala; 60 businessmen from Gujarat, 12 others arrested

Officials said the arrested businessmen are from different places in Gujarat and had travelled to Pune by air and private cars. (Representational)

THE PUNE Rural Police arrested 72 people, including 60 businessmen from Gujarat, during a midnight raid on an alleged gambling pit operating from a resort in Lonavala. In the raid, Rs 3 lakh in cash and gambling chips with face value of over Rs 40 lakh were seized, police said.

A team from Lonavala police station along with a support team raided the resort located off Pune-Mumbai highway on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Navneet Kanvat, sub-divisional police officer for Lonavala division, told The Indian Express, “A gambling pit was set up at an assembly hall at the resort and card games were being played, where cash as well as gambling chips were being used. We arrested 72 people, including 60 men and 12 women. These men are businessmen from Gujarat and the women were hired as servers.”

Officials said the arrested businessmen are from different places in Gujarat and had travelled to Pune by air and private cars.

Assistant Inspector Vaibhav Swami said, “Along with the 72 people we arrested, we also booked the director and manager of the resort.”

The suspects were booked under the Maharashtra Anti-Gambling Legislation and the Epidemic Diseases Act, among other legal provisions. They were produced before a court on Monday evening. The court granted them bail.

Police said they had clues on how the event had been organised and planned, and a further probe was on.

