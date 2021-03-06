As active cases surge, micro containment zones at 370 in Pimpri-Chinchwad

At a review meeting on Friday, PCMC health officials discussed several measures to control the spread of the virus. (File)

A surge in active cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad city is leading to a simultaneous increase in containment zones and micro containment zones. The city reported 602 cases on Friday, the highest in three months.

PCMC Additional Health Chief Dr Pavan Salve said the collective figure of both containment zones and micro containment zones have been rising for the past few months. “Collectively, both stand at 465. Of the micro containment zones are 370 while containment zones are 95,” he said.

Dr Salve said micro containment zones are set up after two or more positive cases are found. “A micro containment zone can be a flat, two flats or one floor in a building,” he said. Whereas, a containment zone is when the entire building is sealed or a particular area is sealed when a large number of cases are found.



“At the start of February, we had only around 60 cases in each. Then in one week they shot up beyond 100. By fourth week, we had more than 400 cases and now 602. The graph is rising and we need cooperation from the people,” Salve added.

In a video message, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil appealed to the people to strictly follow social distancing norms along with wearing face masks and using sanitisers.

“Pimpri-Chinchwad had been able to effectively control the spread of the virus in the past. Now that the cases have started rising again, citizens need to remain alert and avoid crowded places. Use of masks and sanitizers and observing social distancing will go a long way in controlling the spread of the virus. We need public participation like in the past to keep the situation under control,” Patil said.

At a review meeting on Friday, PCMC health officials discussed several measures to control the spread of the virus. “Among the measures included allowing only parcel services for hotels and restaurants and restricting the timings of the market places. A final decision has not been taken yet. We hope it will be announced soon,” officials said.

As per the PCMC health department, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen 1,07,832 positive cases till date. Of these, 1,01,714 so far have been discharged. There are as many as 4263 active cases.