Micro-containment zones in Pune come down to 28 as Covid-19 situation improves

The slowdown in virus spread has improved the availability of beds. (File Photo)

The number of micro-containment zones in the city has reduced to 28 from more than 500 during the peak in April, as per the weekly report on Covid-19 prepared by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC),

Seven out of the total 15 ward office areas — Bibwewadi, Bhavani Peth, Kondhwa-Yewalewadi, Warje-Karvenagar, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Dhole-Patil road and Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori — do not have any micro-containment zones. Four ward offices account for 24 of the total 28 micro-containment zones.

Also, there is only one micro-containment zone each in the areas of Kasba-Vishrambaug Wada, Aundh-Baner, Shivajinagar-Gholeroad, Nagar Road-Vadgaon Sheri, Wanowrie-Ramtekdi, and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward offices.

The Sinhagad Road ward office and Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office have a maximum of 9 micro-containment zones each.

“The weekly test positivity rate has been on the decline for the last five weeks. It was 19.77% for April 30 to May 6 and now it has reduced to 6.11% for May 28 to June 3,” said a civic officer.

This week, 3,099 new Covid cases were reported as against 23,852 in the first week of May. The number of tests, meanwhile, is 49,641 compared to 1,21,509 in the week from April 30 to May 6.

The case fatality rate has gone up slightly to 1.77% after dropping to 1.68% last month. The city reported 192 Covid deaths this week.

The slowdown in virus spread has improved the availability of beds. There are 164 ventilators, 272 ICU beds, 4,825 oxygen beds and 1,573 without-oxygen beds vacant in hospitals in the city.