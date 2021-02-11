MIA wins best police training institute honour

Maharashtra Intelligence Academy (MIA), Pune, has received the Union Home Minister's Trophy for Best Police Training Institutions in India in the West zone for the 2019–2020 year. (Representational)

The Maharashtra Intelligence Academy (MIA), Pune, has received the Union Home Minister’s Trophy for Best Police Training Institutions in India in the West zone for the 2019–2020 year.

A press release, issued on Thursday by DIG Mahadev Tambade, director of MIA, stated that the institute located on the premises of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group I, was established in 2009. It has been imparting training on intelligence gathering and issues related to security and anti-sabotage activities to the state police and sleuths from intelligence agencies.

‘So far, the MIA has trained 21,047 personnel, including 5,528 police officers,” the press release stated. It also mentions that four trainers from the MIA, including retired inspectors Vijaykumar Gaikwad, Salim Bagwan, havaldar Anil Salunke, havaldar Chandradhar Konde, would be felicitated by the Union Home Ministry as best trainers.