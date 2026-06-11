‘What ideology is this?’: MP Amol Kolhe’s Savitribai Phule serial axed; Rohit Pawar offers Rs 50 lakh lifeline

NCP (SP) leader Amol Kolhe, who is also a popular Marathi television actor known for his period dramas, said on Wednesday that he was upset that his serial on social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule will go off air from June 14. In response, party colleague MLA Rohit Pawar offered him Rs 50 lakh to continue the serial on other platforms.

Mi Savitribai Jyotirao Phule airs on Star Pravah channel and stars Kolhe and Madhurani Prabhulkar in the lead roles.

“A show based on the lives of Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule is being taken off air in Maharashtra during Jyotirao Phule’s bicentennial birth anniversary year. What kind of ‘Maharashtra Dharma’, what kind of fortune, and what kind of ideology does this indicate? Everyone needs to introspect,” Kolhe said during the Foundation Day celebrations of the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.