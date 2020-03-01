‘Mi Savarkar’ event at Fergusson College: Students protest invitation to Marathi actor who played Godse in controversial play

Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe’s supporters argue with police at the ‘Mi Savarkar’ event at Fergusson College on Saturday, after some students started sloganeering against Ponkshe’s presence at the event, held to mark the death anniversary of Veer Savarkar. (Photo: Pavan Khengre) Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe’s supporters argue with police at the ‘Mi Savarkar’ event at Fergusson College on Saturday, after some students started sloganeering against Ponkshe’s presence at the event, held to mark the death anniversary of Veer Savarkar. (Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Some students of Fergusson College staged a protest on Saturday against the event ‘Mi Savarkar’, where Marathi actor Sharad Ponkshe was the guest speaker. Ponkshe has played the role of Nathuram Godse in the controversial play Mi Nathuram Godse Boltoy. Protesting students said it was “unfair” that a person who had portrayed Godse’s role should be allowed to speak inside college premises. They claimed that this was despite the fact that requests for other guest lectures had been rejected in the past. Police even detained some protesters and released them later.

The event, held to observe the death anniversary of Indian independence activist Veer Savarkar, is being jointly organised by the Swanand Charitable Trust and Deccan Education Society (DES). The event began in 2018 and speakers like BJP leaders Subramanian Swamy and Sambit Patra have been invited in the past.

“Sharad Ponkshe is the lead actor of the controversial play, Mi Nathuram Godse Boltoy, and the character of Godse is controversial in itself. For the past three years or so, we have requested for guest lectures on ideas and messages of Mahatma Gandhi. While we were granted permission by the college principal, our request was cancelled by the DES. It is a democratic country and we have no objection against lectures. But our question is, if such lectures are held, then why are lectures by Tushar Gandhi, Kumar Saptarshi and Sanjay Aute not permitted? In the last press meet, addressed by the DES chairperson, it was made clear that any event aligned with a political ideology will not be allowed. However, this is what the situation is right now,” said Sujeet Kate, an MSc student.

Permission is required in such matters from the DES, which founded the college and is responsible for its functioning. The event is held at the amphitheatre on the college campus. It also has an elocution competition, held through WhatsApp, where participants upload videos and shortlisted candidates perform at the event.

Ranjeet Natu, one of the organisers of the event, said, “Swanand Charitable Trust along with DES started the event three years ago to mark Veer Savarkar’s death anniversary. Every year, we hold the event on February 26th or the nearest weekend. This year, we called Sharad Ponkshe, so the students are protesting…”

