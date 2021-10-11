MHT CET answer key to be out today: Here’s how to check

The answer key for the recently conducted common entrance test (MHT CET) 2021 for engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses will be released today.

Students will have two days between October 12-13 to register any grievances or objections if they have any after which the final results will be announced. The state CET cell had recently announced that the results will likely be declared after October 28th.

The CET was conducted for two groups, PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology). Over three lakh candidates had appeared for the entrance tests which were conducted between September 20th to October 1st.

There has been a considerable drop in the number of candidates who have registered for the exam this year as last year 5,42,431 candidates had registered for the exam as against 4,24,773 candidates this year.

A combination of factors like delay in conducting the entrance tests which would lead to a further delay in admissions, inability to pay higher fees of technical courses due to poor financial situation due to the pandemic, more job-oriented syllabus in traditional courses are said to be the reason for the declining interest in technical courses.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, at least 20 percent of candidates did not take the entrance tests which were conducted physically in classrooms, in batches.

How to check the MHT CET answer key