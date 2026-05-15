Maharashtra CET first attempt planned for December-January: Commissioner Dileep Sardesai

Currently, both MAH-MHT CET attempts of the MBA/MMS and PCB Group, scheduled for April and May, have been completed.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneMay 15, 2026 02:54 PM IST
MHT CET, MHT CET 2027, MHT CET news, indian express newsIn its first year, the first attempt of MHT CET was scheduled for April 2026, and the second for May 2026. (Expresss Photo/Representative Image)
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The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) Cell plans to conduct the first attempt of the exam between December 15, 2026, and January 15, 2027, aligning it with national tests such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), said its Commissioner Dileep Sardesai.

CET provided candidates with the option of two attempts for the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM), Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB), and Master of Business Administration/Master of Management Studies (MBA/MMS) groups in academic year 2026-27 for the first time.

In its first year, the first attempt was scheduled for April 2026, and the second for May 2026.

Speaking to journalists Thursday, Sardesai said, “Students finish their syllabus by December every year. JEE is conducted in the third week of January. So we want to conduct the first attempt of CET before JEE.”

Currently, both CET attempts of the MBA/MMS and PCB Group, scheduled for April and May, have been completed. The second attempt of the PCM group began on May 12 and will end on May 21.

Also Read | Maharashtra to set up district-level CET assistance centres for students

According to AY 2026-27 data shared by the CET cell for the MAH-MBA/MMS-CET, over 1.16 lakh candidates appeared in the first attempt conducted from April 4 and 53,931 candidates appeared for the second attempt held from May 9.

For MAH-MHT CET 2026 (PCB Group), 2.64 lakh candidates appeared in the first attempt, conducted from April 24, and 95,634 candidates appeared in the second attempt, conducted from May 10.

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The first attempt of MAH-MHT CET 2026 (PCM Group) saw 4.54 lakh students appearing for the exam, with the second attempt currently ongoing.

Overall, 18.12 lakh candidates registered for the 17 CETs conducted by the Cell this academic year till now. 13.44 lakh of these candidates appeared for the tests. Final numbers from the second attempt by the PCM group will be added to this figure.

Registrations for the 18th and final test conducted by the Cell (PGP/PGO CET) are tentatively scheduled to begin in September.

MAH-MHT CET is held for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses, including engineering, pharmacy, law, management, and agriculture, in Maharashtra.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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