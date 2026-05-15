Maharashtra CET first attempt planned for December-January: Commissioner Dileep Sardesai

In its first year, the first attempt of MHT CET was scheduled for April 2026, and the second for May 2026. (Expresss Photo/Representative Image)

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) Cell plans to conduct the first attempt of the exam between December 15, 2026, and January 15, 2027, aligning it with national tests such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), said its Commissioner Dileep Sardesai.

CET provided candidates with the option of two attempts for the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM), Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB), and Master of Business Administration/Master of Management Studies (MBA/MMS) groups in academic year 2026-27 for the first time.

In its first year, the first attempt was scheduled for April 2026, and the second for May 2026.

Speaking to journalists Thursday, Sardesai said, “Students finish their syllabus by December every year. JEE is conducted in the third week of January. So we want to conduct the first attempt of CET before JEE.”